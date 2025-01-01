Michael B Jordan shares career advice he received from Denzel Washington

Michael B Jordan has shared the advice Denzel Washington gave him to protect his acting career.

The duo appeared in the 2021 film A Journal for Jordan - which Washington, 70, also directed and co-produced.

Jordan, 38, has reflected on the sage advice the two-time Oscar-winner gave him - including steering clear of social media as much as possible to avoid overexposure.

The Chronicle star told Vulture, "(He said) 'Why would they pay to see you on a weekend if they see you all week for free?'"

Jordan also credits writer and director Ryan Coogler for boosting his career after casting him in both Black Panther and current box office hit Sinners.

The actor, who also starred in the hit TV show Friday Night Lights, gushed, "I was really, really, really unsure of what my career was going to be. 'Am I a TV actor? Where am I going?'

"And I was like, 'Man, I just want an independent film. I can show what I can do, and I just need to know if I could carry a film or not, if I could be a lead."

He went on, "(Coogler) told me he thought I was a movie star. He thought I was a great actor, and he wanted to show the rest of the world that, and he wanted to make (Fruitvale Station) with me."

Fruitvale Station was released in 2013 and was a critical smash for both Coogler as the writer-director and Jordan as the star - whose performance was described by reviewers as "a triumph".