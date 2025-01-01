Naomi Campbell discusses being 'misunderstood' by critics

Naomi Campbell has shared her belief that she is often "misunderstood" by her critics.

The 55-year-old supermodel has been in the spotlight since she was just eight years old, appearing in a Bob Marley music video before finding fame as a model.

While the star is indisputably one of the most celebrated names in fashion, she has drawn undesirable headlines over the years.

However, she has insisted her diva reputation is unwarranted, telling Dazed, "That's where Geminis are misunderstood, but we are the ultimate communicators and connectors."

She continued, "I can't please everybody. All that I do is transparent, and I am very loyal to the people I love. I care about the people I love. I value my long relationships."

Campbell counts Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford among her friends and says she does not hand out the label lightly.

She said, "In friendships, I don't have time for the word 'frivolous'. I don't associate with that word, it's not who I am. When I care, I care... but don't mistake my kindness for weakness."

The catwalk icon, who is a mother to a daughter and a son who arrived in 2021 and 2023 respectively, also said she hopes to instill her values in her children.

She said, "I want to pass on the inner strength, the discipline. Pass on the things that were shared with me from my grandmother, my aunts and my mother. The most important thing for me is for my kids to be happy."