Miley Cyrus makes startling salmon sperm facial confession

Miley Cyrus has made surprising comments after undergoing a salmon sperm facial.

Hollywood stars are well known for utilising bizarre techniques in order to maintain a youthful complexion - with salmon sperm facials taking off in recent months.

After Jennifer Aniston stunned fans by admitting she enjoyed the skincare treatment last year, Cyrus, 32, has now revealed she too has experimented with the craze.

She told PEOPLE, "I tried that salmon sperm. Have you heard about that? I tried it."

She continued, "Tastes strange, but my skin looks good... I didn't mean to drink it. It's just like a whole mask."

The singer then went on to confess she was not completely sure if she had in fact had the sexual fluids of a fish massaged into her face - while also cracking jokes about the animal in question.

She commented, "I never met the salmon. It came pre-packaged. I don't even know if it is what it says it is. I don't know, but I do feel like my skin's looking good."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The New York Times, the singer revealed why she has never started a makeup line like many of her peers.

She said, "My stepdad asked me the other day, 'Why are you the only one without a makeup line?'

"I was like, 'Cause that's not my passion.' He goes, 'That's the right answer.' And it made so much sense. It's like, 'I don't have a makeup line because I'm not a makeup artist.'"