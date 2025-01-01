MrBeast borrows money to pay for wedding

MrBeast has confessed he has "very little money" and is borrowing from his mother to pay for his upcoming wedding.

Despite being worth an estimated $1 billion (£740 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, claims he needs his family's support to fund his upcoming nuptials to his fiancée, fellow content creator Thea Booysen.

Responding to a post on X which described MrBeast as "the only billionaire under 30 to have not inherited his wealth", the YouTube star with more than 400 million subscribers responded: "I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything. I think this year we'll spend around a quarter of a billion on content."

"Ironically, I'm actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol," he continued, adding, "But sure, on paper the businesses I own are worth a lot."

MrBeast not only posts across various social media platforms - where his videos often feature outrageous stunts and big-money giveaways - but he's also the host of the reality competition series Beast Games, which awarded its first season winner a record-breaking $10 million (£7.4 million) in prize money.

At Amazon's annual upfront presentation in May, it was announced that Prime Video's most-watched unscripted show was being renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.