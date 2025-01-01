Kathy Bates admits she has never felt 'comfy' in Hollywood

Kathy Bates has admitted she's never felt "comfy" in Hollywood.

The Oscar winner opened up about the movie industry's image obsession, noting how for much of her 55-year career, she had been cast in supporting roles.

"(I was) looked at as the friend, the neighbour next door, the crazy one - the action away from the centre of the frame," Kathy, 76, told Vanity Fair in an interview published this week. "Which always had a wilting, de-nourished white girl in the middle of it, honestly."

In fact Kathy explained, even as her starring role in the 2024 hit TV detective series Matlock had renewed her career, she still did not feel like a fully-fledged member of Hollywood's elite.

"I don't feel comfy," Kathy shared. "I never felt that I belonged, but that's okay."

She added there were advantages to not having based her career on looks.

"So now? It's sweet revenge," Kathy joked. "Oh, Miss Beauty Queen, you had a career up until your 40s and you can't work? Too bad!"

The Misery star added she found it easier to be open with her opinions as she'd grown older.

"I'll think, Oh, you shouldn't say this; oh, you shouldn't say that," she reflected. "But then I say, 'F**k it - I'm 76. Can't I just say it?'"