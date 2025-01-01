Jimmy Fallon 'can't stand' being disliked

Jimmy Fallon has confessed he "can't stand" being disliked.

The late-night host admitted he has struggled with the realisation not everyone is a fan, which first dawned on him when he started out on Saturday Night Live in 1998.

"It's the worst," Jimmy, 50, told The Diary of a CEO podcast, of knowing he wasn't universally loved. "It is the absolute worst. I hate it. I want everyone to like me. I can't stand it. I go, 'Oh, my gosh. What can I do to make you like me?'"

However, he added philosophically he had come to understand that as a public figure, it would be impossible to completely control the public's perception of oneself.

"I think the answer is you can't," Jimmy said. "You can't make everyone like you. You just have to do what you do. And do the best that you can at what you do. And be happy with yourself."

That said, Jimmy also claimed certain media professionals had acted intentionally against his best interests.

"Not everyone's rooting for you," he declared. "Some people want you to fail. People's jobs are to take me down and to put bad press out and stuff. That's their job, and you're just like, 'Ooh.' I don't live in that world. I don't believe that it's real, but it kind of is real and you go, 'Oh, people are just kind of being mean'."