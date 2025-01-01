Vin Diesel has claims dismissed in sexual abuse lawsuit

Vin Diesel has succeeded in his bid to get a court to throw out four employment discrimination claims against him.

The Fast & Furious actor still faces allegations of sexual battery and wrongful termination brought by a former assistant.

Asta Jonasson sued Diesel in 2023, alleging he had pinned her against a wall in a hotel suite and performed a sex act in front of her.

The alleged incident occurred in 2010, which would ordinarily put it beyond the statute of limitations but in 2023, the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act revived certain expired claims of sexual assault dating back to 2009.

In a ruling on Tuesday, a judge decreed that the law extending the statute of limitations did not apply to an administrative complaint. Therefore, he found that four of Jonasson's claims were barred by the statute of limitations.

Jonasson has also filed claims of retaliation, wrongful termination, sexual battery, negligent supervision and retention and infliction of emotional distress. None of those allegations were affected by the judge's order.

The Fast X star's lawyer adamantly denied the claims when they were first filed.

"There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations," he said at the time.