Kylie Jenner reveals exact details of breast implants

Kylie Jenner has finally divulged the exact details of her boob job.

In a TikTok video posted earlier this week, Rachel Leary praised the reality TV star's "perfect, natural-looking" appearance and asked her to reveal the specifications of her breast implants.

"Please can you just tell me/us/anyone that's interested, what it is that you asked for when you had your boobs done?" she questioned, adding in the caption: "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."

A few hours later, Kylie responded to Rachel in the comments section.

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol," she wrote, referring to Beverly Hills-based surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher.

According to the Centre for Surgery, 445 cubic centimetres refers to the volume size of the implant and is estimated to be between a D and DD cup.

And in a follow-up message, Rachel thanked Kylie, 27, for her transparency.

"This is why she's for the girls. Love u, thank u (sic)," she added.

After originally denying rumours, Kylie confirmed in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she had got her "boobs done" in 2017 before getting pregnant with her daughter Stormi Webster.

"I got my breasts done before Stormi... not thinking I would have a child when I was 20," the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained at the time. "Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural t**s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

Kylie shares Stormi, seven, and son Aire, three, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.