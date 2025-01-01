Danny Boyle was 'shameless' about using Cillian Murphy's name to make third 28 Years Later film

Danny Boyle was "shameless" about using Cillian Murphy's name to get a third film in the planned 28 Years Later trilogy made.

Fans were disappointed when they learned that Jim, Murphy's character in the 2002 film 28 Days Later, wouldn't be in 28 Years Later, which was conceived by the original's directing and writing team, Boyle and Alex Garland.

However, the Trainspotting filmmaker revealed to IGN and IndieWire that Jim would appear in the second film, The Bone Temple, and star in a third film if it gets the go-ahead.

Boyle admitted to the latter publication that the Oscar-winning star let him and Garland use his name and popularity to try and get the funding to make the third one.

"He's executive producer on this one, and of course, we were shameless, and he was understandably in approval about this, about using his name to try and get the financing and saying, 'You go with his story package, and you'll eventually meet Cillian, and it will become his film,'" he shared.

The first and second films in the new trilogy were shot back-to-back, with Candyman's Nia DaCosta directing the sequel.

Revealing more details about Murphy's "significant" appearance in the series, Boyle continued, "It doesn't take a genius to work out there's going to be a big role for Cillian Murphy in it... It is a very smart use of him.

"There is a very satisfying introduction of him in the second film, and when I saw it, the way (DaCosta had) done it, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, that's pretty good.'"

Boyle added to IGN that the Peaky Blinders actor and his co-stars are "standing by" for when they get the money to make the third film, which he hopes to direct.

"I would love to, yes. God willing, etc., your health maintaining and all that kind of stuff," he quipped. "But also it depends how the first film does. You might not want me to. You never know. You've got to realise that there are plenty of alternatives."

28 Years Later, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer, will be released in cinemas from 19 June. The Bone Temple will follow seven months later in January 2026.