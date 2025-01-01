Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrates Princess Lilibet's birthday with new photos

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared new photos of her daughter Princess Lilibet to celebrate her fourth birthday.

The actress-turned-royal shared previously unseen snaps of herself and her daughter on Instagram in honour of Lilibet's birthday on Wednesday.

The first black-and-white photo showed Meghan cuddling her daughter while on a boat, with their hair blowing in the wind. Lilibet is sitting on her mother's lap with half of her face concealed by Meghan's arms.

The second image shows Meghan holding her newborn daughter to her chest following her arrival in 2021.

She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

The As Ever founder and her husband Prince Harry got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, six-year-old Prince Archie, in May 2019. Meghan gave birth to his sister Lilibet a year after they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to America.

The With Love, Meghan star typically shares photos of her daughter taken from behind to protect her privacy, meaning the latest photo is the clearest glimpse of Lilibet's face since 2022, when her parents last released an official portrait to mark her first birthday.

Princess Lilibet is seventh in line to the throne.