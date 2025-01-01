Katherine Ryan expecting fourth child

Comedian Katherine Ryan is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Canadian TV star sparked pregnancy speculation when she wore a figure-hugging outfit to a talk, Ageing and Biohacking: The Science of Immortality, at SXSW London on Monday.

Katherine also gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump when she recently appeared in the background of her 15-year-old daughter Violet's TikTok video.

A spokesperson for the 41-year-old star confirmed her pregnancy to the Mirror on Wednesday.

Katherine and her husband Bobby Kootstra are already parents to son Fred, three, and daughter Fenna, two, while the TV star shares Violet with a previous partner.

On her reality show, At Home With Katherine Ryan, earlier this year, the couple visited a fertility clinic to discuss the chances of conceiving another baby at their age.

"I would still like a fourth baby. We are so blessed to have the kids that we do have. Having children is not for everyone, but I personally really like making people. I think it's a superpower, if you can do it," she said, noting that she has "always gotten pregnant quickly" but has also suffered some losses.

"I've been pregnant five times in five years, but that also means I've had three miscarriages in five years and the likelihood of that increases as you get older," she candidly shared.

Katherine's pregnancy news comes shortly after she revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer for a second time. She shared on her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, that she had a mole removed from her arm and it turned out to be cancerous.