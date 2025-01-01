Will Ferrell developing Eurovision stage musical

Will Ferrell has revealed that he is developing a Eurovision stage musical.

The comedian and actor has announced that he is developing a stage musical based on the 2020 Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

In a new statement, Ferrell expressed his excitement, saying that he is thrilled to see the project taking shape.

"We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway," he said. "The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition."

Alex Timbers, who is set to direct the production, praised the original film and its creators, Ferrell and Harper Steele.

"Will Ferrell and Harper Steele are my comedy heroes," the director gushed. "And when I first saw their joyful movie Eurovision during the pandemic, it buoyed spirits during a very dark time."

He continued, "With this stage adaptation, I can't wait to bring that same mix of heart, spectacle, irreverence, and awe to audiences across the world."

In the film, Ferrell starred alongside Rachel McAdams as aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, who surprise their country by earning the opportunity to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The film's original song, Husavik (My Hometown), was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Academy Awards.

There is currently no confirmed production timeline for the stage adaptation.