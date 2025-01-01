Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals bizarre gifts fans sent him amid White Lotus fame

Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed he was forced to return gifts fans sent him while he featured on The White Lotus.

The 31-year-old actor, who is the son of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger and John F Kennedy's niece Maria Shriver, has been acting on screens since 2006.

He enjoyed a breakout role in the 2025 season of The White Lotus and has revealed fans sent him unexpected gifts while he was in the show.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a joined interview with co-star Aimee Lou Wood, 31, "I don't know if this ever happened to you, Aimee - I sent it in our group text from White Lotus - but I have people that sent me money on Venmo during episodes of White Lotus."

Branding the incident as "funny", the star hastily clarified, "I sent it all back, don't worry. But I did. I got a lot of people that sent me money."

The duo - who are now fronting a campaign by Venmo - reflected on the seven months they spent filming the hit HBO show together.

Wood confessed to feeling isolated once the cameras stopped rolling, admitting, "Seven months all of us together, in the same place, and then I went back to England and it was so lonely."

The pair have been able to spend additional time together, however, working on projects in Los Angeles, New York and London - as well as attending the recent MET Gala together.

Wood said, "We were reunited a lot. And I feel like you and I have been really lucky. We've had loads of time together, which is the best."