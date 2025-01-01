DDG seeks restraining order against Halle Bailey

DDG has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his former partner, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

The YouTuber has claimed that his ex presents a risk to their 17-month-old son, and is seeking to prevent her from taking him out of the United States.

According to court documents reported by People magazine, DDG - whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr - is specifically seeking to stop Bailey taking their son on holiday to Italy.

DDG alleges in the documents that Bailey poses an "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm".

He claims that if the toddler were to leave the country, he would be without the protections of the Court and any "emergency intervention mechanisms".

He claims Bailey has made "repeated threats of suicide and self-harm" and that in one instance, Bailey took a gun with her after a fight, and he found her outside holding the weapon while "emotionally unwell, incoherent and potentially suicidal".

Bailey was granted temporary physical and legal custody of the child in May, after she alleged her former partner had abused her physically and emotionally.

In November last year, she publicly berated DDG after he allowed their son to appear in a livestream.

"Hi everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight," she wrote on X. "I wasn't told or notified, and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people."