Van Hunt reveals he proposed to Halle Berry

Van Hunt has revealed he has already proposed to longtime girlfriend Halle Berry.

The musician shared that he had popped the question to the Catwoman star during an interview with Today.com.

"So I put out the proposal, and it's still on hold as you can see," Hunt said as Berry laughed. "It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

As for why Berry hasn't yet said yes to Hunt's proposal? The Oscar-winner said it's simple.

"Well, I've been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't," Berry said.

"But I think we will get married just because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married," Berry added.

"And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it's not because we feel like we have to. I think it's something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

Berry and Hunt went public with their romance in September 2020.

Berry shares a daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and a son with ex-husband Oliver Martinez, to whom she was married from 2013 to 2016.

She was also previously married to former baseball pro David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and musician Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.