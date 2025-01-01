Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull break up

Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull have called it quits.

The couple split in May after seven months together, as tensions within the Beckham family remain at a fever pitch.

The breakup happened three weeks after a 50th birthday party thrown in honour of Romeo's dad, David, which the couple attended on 2 May, The Daily Mail reports.

David's birthday party became a major point of contention for the family after Romeo's brother Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, decided to skip the soiree in order to avoid interacting with Romeo and Kim.

Speculation has swirled that while there is no proof of a past relationship between Kim and Brooklyn, the duo had some connection.

Romeo and Kim were first linked in November 2024 when he included her in a carousel of photos from a trip to New York City.

Romeo was previously in a relationship with Mia Regan for five years, before the pair went their separate ways in February 2024.

"Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love," Romeo wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time.

"We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

Kim was previously linked to Guy Ritchie and Madonna's son, Rocco, in 2017.