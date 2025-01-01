Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson split - report

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly broken up, ending their nearly eight-year on-off relationship.

"It feels final this time," a source told People magazine.

The Materialists actor and the Coldplay singer were first romantically linked in 2017.

They were photographed just two weeks ago when they stepped out in Malibu together after returning from a trip to India, where Martin was touring with his band.

In March last year, news broke that Johnson and Martin had been engaged for years, although they were in no rush to get married.

When breakup rumours surfaced in August, a rep for the actor insisted that the pair were "happily together".

Johnson previously opened up about being in the lives of Martin's two kids with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, son Moses and daughter Apple, now 19 and 21 respectively.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," Johnson told Bustle. "With all my heart."

She also told the outlet she was a big fan of watching Martin perform: "I don't know. I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don't know how to explain it. I feel like I'm watching my most favourite being do his most favourite thing."