Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares video of her dancing while in labour with daughter

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared a fun video of her dancing while in labour with her daughter Princess Lilibet.

To mark Lili's fourth birthday on Wednesday, the royal took to Instagram to post a throwback clip showing her and husband Prince Harry boogying to the viral Baby Momma Dance Song while they were in a hospital room for their second child's birth.

"Four years ago today, this also happened," she wrote in the caption. "Both of our children were a week past their due dates... so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work - there was only one thing left to do!"

In the footage, Meghan is seen wearing a black wrap dress as she moves her hips and claps along to the music.

At one point, Harry also joins in, pulling out his best moves as the lyrics repeat, "Drop it down, drop it down down low."

Meghan didn't detail whether the dancing helped induce labour.

Elsewhere, the As Ever entrepreneur shared several recent photos of Lili - though she kept her face concealed from the camera.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!" the 43-year-old exclaimed.

Meghan and Harry, who wed in 2018, are also parents to six-year-old son Prince Archie.