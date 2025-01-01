Walton Goggins swears there is 'no feud' with Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins has shut down rumours of a feud with Aimee Lou Wood.

Speculation began to circulate online after The White Lotus co-stars - who played Rick and Chelsea on the show - unfollowed each other on Instagram after the season three finale aired in April.

But in a joint interview published by Variety on Wednesday, Goggins insisted there's never been a rift between himself and the English actress.

"There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me," he said, appearing to get emotional. "This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I'll be on an island, I think Greece. But she's special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply."

Goggins, 53, and Wood now follow each other on Instagram again.

And while the 31-year-old was initially tempted to comment on the rumours, she decided not to.

"I think it's such a comment on where we're at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don't give a s**te about Instagram," she continued. "Why not have conversations about the story and Rick and Chelsea and enjoy it? Eventually, I just started to sit back and watch these people making something out of absolutely nothing."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Goggins explained why he initially praised a Saturday Night Live sketch that mocked The White Lotus and made fun of Wood's teeth.

While The Righteous Gemstones star shared the spoof on social media and complimented Jon Hamm's impression of him, he quickly deleted his post after his colleague branded it "mean and unfunny".

"Then the next day, I made a vicious swipe against my friend? I've been posting for 14 f**king years, and if I'm gonna say something, but I'm gonna say it to your face," he added. "I don't use social media in any way, and I'm not a mean guy. That's the story."