Wes Anderson has tried to cast Jodie Foster in 'so many movies'

Wes Anderson has revealed that he has approached Jodie Foster about a role in "so many" of his movies.

The Grand Budapest Hotel writer-director assembles a huge star-studded cast for each of his films and attracts big names such as Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, and many more.

However, Foster is one movie star who still eludes him despite several consecutive attempts to make her part of his troupe of players.

"Over the years, I had so many movies that I tried to get Jodie Foster to be in," he revealed in an interview with Collider. "It used to be every movie, we went to Jodie Foster for a part. And I think I did it three movies in a row, maybe four. And I met her, and I liked her. And I thought it was going to get her. And I think she's just great, Jodie Foster. And I loved her."

The Asteroid City director added that he would still like to get the two-time Oscar-winning actress in his films, but he's under the impression that they're not the right fit for her.

"I guess after asking few times, I thought maybe I'm not... I think sometimes somebody has an idea of the kind of work they want to do at that time in his or her life, and we weren't right," he said.

Anderson declined to reveal which movies he offered Foster because he felt it would be unfair to the actor who was ultimately cast in the role.

"Well, I don't like to say, because if I say, then you say, 'Oh, you mean so-and-so, who's in the movie, wasn't your first choice.' And so I don't want that to be a thing," he explained.

Anderson's latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, stars Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera. It is in cinemas now.