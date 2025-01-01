Kristin Cavallari dishes on past 'hookup' with Glen Powell

Kristin Cavallari has revealed she recently had a "really fun" night with Glen Powell.

During the premiere of E!'s new series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour on Wednesday, the reality TV star noted she doesn't have time to date as she is focusing on raising her three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

However, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson went on to divulge that his best friend actually had been on a date with the Top Gun: Maverick actor earlier this year.

"She recently went on a date with - she's gonna be so mad at me actually - with Glen Powell! And I wanted it to happen so badly! Top Gun, b**ch!" he said, while an embarrassed Kristin exclaimed, "Justin!"

Going into detail, Kristin recounted how Glen ran into her while they were partying in Greece.

"And then you guys had a really fun night together," added Justin.

However, Kristin clarified that the romance was brief.

"I never f**ked him. I'm just putting that out there," the 38-year-old stated, while Justin joked: "You guys dry humped though."

Kristin added with a laugh, "Yeah, we did."

In addition, the Laguna Beach alum insisted she never planned for the encounter to become public.

"OK, I have to go on record. When this comes out, I had nothing to f**king do with it!" she declared.

Glen, 36, has not yet commented on Kristin's story.