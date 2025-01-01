Samuel L. Jackson recalls being 'dragged by subway train' in terrifying '80s accident

Samuel L. Jackson has recalled the panic he felt when he was accidentally "dragged by a subway train" in New York City in the 1980s.

In the latest episode of Paloma Faith's Mad, Sad & Bad podcast, the Pulp Fiction actor recounted how he got stuck in the door of a carriage on the A train back in December 1988.

"I was in the middle door of the last car, and it was a long-a*s train station," he said. "And when the door closed on my foot, (the) train took off. So, I'm sitting there thinking, I'm like, 'Oh, f**k, I'm going to die.'"

Jackson, who was making his first-ever podcast appearance, went on to describe the terror he experienced as he could see the tunnel approaching.

"I could see the tunnel coming, and I couldn't figure out anything that I could grab or hold on to and get close to the train so I wouldn't get killed in the tunnel," the 76-year-old explained.

Fortunately, a fellow passenger saw what had happened and pulled the emergency cord - causing the train to slow down.

"The guy who pulled the emergency cord was on crutches. Everybody else in there was trying to open the door, get my foot out the door, push and push and pull and try and take my shoe off. And he was going to the emergency cord and he finally pulled it and stopped it," he continued.

"When I was being dragged, all I could think of was, it was going to be a really sad Christmas, because it was like a few days before Christmas. So I was going to miss my birthday and all that. I was like, 'Damn, it's gonna be f**ked up. It's gonna be a f**ked up Christmas this year.'"

In response to the scary story, Faith asked whether Jackson has become "existential".

"F**k no, I'm Black," the Avengers star replied. "I got my own problems, you know. Just being. I grew up in segregation, so I've been, you know, dealing with, you know, existential bulls**t my whole life."

In an interview for Vanity Fair in 2021, Jackson revealed he tore his ACL and meniscus in the accident. He underwent surgery and spent the next 10 months on crutches.

Jackson filed a lawsuit against the New York City Transit Authority and was awarded $540,000 (£390,000) at the time.