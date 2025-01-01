Sophia Bush claims she dealt with 'every kind of abusive' behaviour on TV show set

Sophia Bush has claimed she suffered "every kind" of abuse on the set of one of her TV shows.

The One Tree Hill actress revealed during an appearance on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast that she allegedly experienced a workplace trauma "revolving around an unending situation with someone old enough to be my father".

While she didn't directly name the TV show, she shared that she joined it after One Tree Hill, leading fans to believe she was talking about Chicago P.D.

She continued, "When I look back at it, I had the opportunity after two years to go. (But) I did the thing I learned to do and said, 'I will not have my integrity diminished by someone else's behaviour. I will be unflappable. I will come to work and do my job.' And I couldn't."

Sophia, who played Erin Lindsay between 2014 and 2017, claimed that the next two years were like "physical hell" and the alleged trauma caused her to experience a "spontaneous illness", weight fluctuations and hair loss.

"As an extrovert who loves people, to be hit with anxiety in such a way that I could barely be out of the house; if people touched me in public, I would jump out of my skin. I couldn't talk to people anymore. I couldn't talk to strangers anymore. I couldn't be looked at anymore, especially in the work environment," she shared, noting that she was exhausted from going to work "ready for war".

The 42-year-old added that she received an apology at the height of the #MeToo movement in October 2017, months after she left the show.

"By October, I got a call from an executive apologising for what they'd done and not done. And (they) said, 'We're very aware we just made it out of that unscathed,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Glad you did, I'm in so much therapy. I've been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, but I'm thrilled you guys didn't get dragged through the press.'"

Sophia previously told Refinery29's Unstyled podcast in December 2017 that she left the show after giving producers two options: change the workplace environment or write her character off.

After her departure, the actress realised that how "miserable" she had been going to a set where she "didn't feel respected".