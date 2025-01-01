Tom Felton to reprise Harry Potter role for Broadway show

Tom Felton is preparing to take on the role he played in the Harry Potter films once again.

The British actor is best known for playing the sarcastic young wizard Draco Malfoy in all eight films of the original Harry Potter series, released between 2001 and 2011.

On Thursday, it was announced on the Today Show that Felton will make his Broadway debut by reprising his role as adult Draco in the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

During his appearance on the Today Show, Felton expressed his excitement at returning to the role.

"It's very much a pinch-me kind of situation," the 37-year-old said. "I keep thinking I'm dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now getting a chance to step back into his shoes - as a father this time, in a new story - I get to meet Draco as an adult, which is very exciting."

Felton then confessed that he had cried after putting on Draco's iconic platinum wig for the first time in over a decade, adding that the character had been "such a huge part of my childhood".

The actor also admitted that he is happy the news is finally out, saying, "I've been very excited to share this news, and I had to keep it under wraps for quite a while."

In a statement shared on Thursday, Felton described being a part of the franchise as "one of the greatest honors of my life".

He continued, "Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I'll also be the exact age Draco is in the play."

Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of the seventh book in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The stage show premiered in London in 2016, before opening on Broadway in 2018.