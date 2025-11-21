Jonathan Bailey headbutted Ariana Grande in Wicked rehearsal accident

Jonathan Bailey has recalled headbutting Ariana Grande in a horror Wicked rehearsal accident.

The 37-year-old British actor plays Fiyero in the smash hit Wicked film series alongside 31-year-old Grande's Galinda 'Glinda' Upland.

The hotly anticipated sequel to the 2024 film, which co-stars Cynthia Erivo, 38, as Elphaba Thropp, is set for release this November and promotion for the musical extravaganza is underway.

Speaking to GQ, Bailey revealed he had a painful incident with his co-star, recounting, "I remember having four hours to learn how to do a dance move.

"I did it with Ari, headbutted her, and was like, 'Gotta go!' I think she might have even headbutted me, but it was a meeting of minds, literally."

Wicked: For Good will see the second half of the Broadway and West End musical Wicked receive a big-budget adaptation and follows Fiyero, Elphaba and Galinda as they attempt to free the world of Oz from the clutches of the Wizard.

Teasing the new film, Bailey said, "It's darker, and I've got a sense it's going to go there politically as well. Fiyero's arc really kicks off and he literally is transformed by the end.

"There really is lots of new stuff. When (Fiyero) leaves with Elphaba and they go to her lair where she's staying - on stage you just accept that she's living in a pit of dry ice, but in the film it's really beautifully realised and thought out by the departments and Cynthia and me."

Wicked: For Good is due for release on Friday 21 November 2025.