Dakota Johnson reveals Pedro Pascal borrows her clothes

Dakota Johnson has revealed that Pedro Pascal frequently borrows her clothes.

The 35-year-old American star can soon be seen in the film Materialists alongside The Last Of Us star Pascal, 50.

The duo have enjoyed spending time together and have been spotted out and about at restaurants and music events.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Dakota reacted to a photo of her with Pascal at a Stevie Nicks concert, and remarked of her co-star's attire, "That's my sweater."

She explained, "He does that a lot. He takes my clothes. He's like always underdressed. Well, I mean like he's wearing a T-shirt, and it's cold outside. Not like he forgot his pants."

Dakota and Pascal star in Materialists alongside action star Chris Evans and it is the second film from Past Lives director Celine Song, who was Oscar-nominated for her 2023 debut.

The new film is a rom-com and sees Johnson playing a professional matchmaker named Lucy who becomes torn between Pedro's character Harry and her ex-boyfriend John, played by Evans, 43.

The film is set for release this summer amid speculation that the Fifty Shades actress is single in real life following reports she has split from boyfriend Chris Martin, of Coldplay fame.

The duo have been a couple since 2017 and were reportedly engaged last year - however, past reports that they had split proved to be false.

Materialists is due for release in the USA on Friday 13 June 20205 and the UK on Friday 15 August 2025.