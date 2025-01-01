George Wendt cause of death revealed

George Wendt's cause of death has been revealed weeks after his sudden passing.

The Cheers star, famous for playing barfly Norm Peterson in all 11 seasons of the beloved TV show, died from cardiac arrest, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The certificate also reportedly lists congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease and hypertension as underlying causes.

Other contributing factors include end-stage renal disease (kidney failure) and hyperlipidemia.

Wendt's loved ones confirmed that the TV icon died "peacefully in his sleep" on Tuesday, 17 May, at age 76.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the family rep told The New York Post in a statement. "He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Norm.

In August last year, he reunited with his Cheers co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name.

The TV star hadn't been seen in public for almost a year before his passing. One of his final public outings was when he appeared with his nephew, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, in a sketch at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City in June 2024.