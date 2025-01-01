Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Khadiya 'KD' Lewis dead at 44

Khadiyah 'KD' Lewis, known for her role in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has died. She was 44.

Lewis' brother confirmed the news about the death of the former reality star with a touching tribute on social media.

"Been at a loss for words for some days now. And to think that I'll ever have the words to describe the person you've been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous," Elijah Inegbedion shared on Facebook. "Long live my sister Khadiyah Lewis."

He continued, "You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother, and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!"

Lewis' obituary notes that his sister died on 30 May.

She first appeared in Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta before joining the show in a recurring role in Season 4, featuring her business and romantic relationship with It's Goin' Down rapper Yung Joc. In 2021, he married another Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Kendra Robinson.

Lewis described herself on social media as an "entrepreneur, speaker, consultant, accountant and brand ambassador". She owned several businesses, including a real estate investment firm, and was also a tax consultant.