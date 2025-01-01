Jake Paul weighs in as Donald Trump, Elon Musk feud escalates

Jake Paul has weighed in on the feud between President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The YouTuber turned pro boxer has opined that the spat between the two men, who have gone from best buddies to public enemies, is not just a bad look for the party, but for America itself.

Paul shared his thoughts on the explosive spat between the President and the founder of Tesla and SpaceX on X, posting that while the two are great, they "need to work together and not make America look bad".

"We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren't mature enough sometimes. They're 50+ years old and diss-tweeting each other."

(Musk is 53 and Trump is 78.)

It's a strong take from the boxing star, who is a registered Republican.

In the lead-up to last November's election, Paul announced to his 20 million YouTube subscribers that he was endorsing Trump.

"Do the right thing, vote for Donald Trump," he said at the time. "Not because I said so, not because Beyoncé said so, but because it's what's right."

In an interview with the New York Times yesterday, Steve Bannon, a longtime Donald Trump ally and Musk critic, said about the tech billionaire: "They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately."