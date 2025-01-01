Christopher Meloni grieves beloved family dog

- NEWS
Christopher Meloni has shared his grief over losing his beloved family dog, Scotty.
The Law & Order: Organized Crime star opened up about losing the 14-year-old pet in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"He began as a rescue pup from Kentucky," Christopher, 64, wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Chris, 64, his wife Doris Sherman Williams and their children Sophia, 24, and Dante, 21, enjoying happier times with Scotty.
"The kids named him Scotty, I wanted to name him Biscotti...the kids won."
Chris added he had given the much-loved Scotty several nicknames over the years.
"My 'pet' name for him was Little Mister, pronounced Lidder Midder," the actor wrote. "Towards the end I found myself calling him 'Puppy' as if to recall happier times and maybe stave off the inevitable."
Sadly, Scotty received a cancer diagnosis with a short prognosis.
"He had cancer and was given 1 month to live," Chris continued. "He gave us 3 - he was a giver. 14 years was a good run, and in the words of Jon Stewart, 'in a world of good boys, Scotty was the best.'
"It is never easy... Godspeed Lidder Midder."
Chris's longtime co-star Mariska Hargitay was swift to share her condolences on the loss.
"Sending you love my friend," she commented. "Rest in peace sweet Scotty."