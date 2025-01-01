Christopher Meloni grieves beloved family dog

Christopher Meloni has shared his grief over losing his beloved family dog, Scotty.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star opened up about losing the 14-year-old pet in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"He began as a rescue pup from Kentucky," Christopher, 64, wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Chris, 64, his wife Doris Sherman Williams and their children Sophia, 24, and Dante, 21, enjoying happier times with Scotty.

"The kids named him Scotty, I wanted to name him Biscotti...the kids won."

Chris added he had given the much-loved Scotty several nicknames over the years.

"My 'pet' name for him was Little Mister, pronounced Lidder Midder," the actor wrote. "Towards the end I found myself calling him 'Puppy' as if to recall happier times and maybe stave off the inevitable."

Sadly, Scotty received a cancer diagnosis with a short prognosis.

"He had cancer and was given 1 month to live," Chris continued. "He gave us 3 - he was a giver. 14 years was a good run, and in the words of Jon Stewart, 'in a world of good boys, Scotty was the best.'

"It is never easy... Godspeed Lidder Midder."

Chris's longtime co-star Mariska Hargitay was swift to share her condolences on the loss.

"Sending you love my friend," she commented. "Rest in peace sweet Scotty."