Mia Farrow reveals childhood friendship with Bette Davis

Mia Farrow has revealed she shared a childhood friendship with Bette Davis.

The actress recently shared anecdotes about her unexpected connection with the silver-screen legend.

Mia, 80, explained she first met Bette in Spain, where the actress was working on the set of the movie John Paul Jones with Mia's father, the director John Farrow.

"She had worked with my father when I was 12, and we were all in Spain," Mia told Interview Magazine.

Bette's young daughter was uninterested in taking excursions to see the sights, but Mia jumped at the chance.

"She had a very disagreeable daughter named B.D. who was my age," Mia said. "And Bette wanted to take her to every village and museum but she didn't want to go anywhere. We were all staying in the same hotel. I, on the other hand, could barely not raise my hand to say, 'Can I come?'"

Eventually, Bette invited Mia.

"And finally, Ms. Davis said, 'Mia, would you like to come?' And I'm like, 'Oh, yes please', Mia recalled.

Sadly, Mia and B.D. never shared the same friendship she had enjoyed with Bette.

"In the end, B.D. betrayed her mother in a horrible way, wrote a trashy book and stuff," Mia reflected. "So we've known each other since childhood but I lost all respect for her. I really loved her mother, by the way."