Kate Beckinsale unveils new tattoo in honour of late father

Kate Beckinsale has debuted a new tattoo in honour of her late dad ahead of Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Underworld actress shared a black-and-white video showing her sitting in a chair at a tattoo parlour while getting an inking on her upper arm.

A close-up reveals the body art reads, "Fatherless scum."

The words are a reference to David Bowie's 1979 song Fantastic Voyage, as Kate also used the tune as the soundtrack to the clip.

"Gearing up for Father's Day with @endrystymest and @davidbowie," she captioned the post, tagging tattoo artist Endry Stymest.

This year, Father's Day falls on 15 June.

Kate's father, Porridge actor Richard Beckinsale, died of a massive heart attack at the age of 31 in 1979.

Her stepfather, TV director Roy Battersby, passed away at the age of 87 in January 2024.

In March 2024, Kate remembered her fathers in a heartfelt tribute.

"This is my first year without any father figure at all for a long, long time. How I miss you. How familiar this falling through an abyss," the 51-year-old wrote at the time. "How horribly like home falling with no one to catch you feels. I hope your energies have met. I'm so grateful to have had your love. I feel it, like an echo."

Kate also has a tattoo tribute to her late cat Clive on her inner arm.