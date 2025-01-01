Dakota Johnson insists Madame Web flop was 'not her fault'

Dakota Johnson has insisted that she isn't to blame for her 2024 superhero movie Madame Web flopping.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress starred as the titular character in the film, which was slated by critics and audiences alike and ridiculed online.

Addressing the flop in an interview with Los Angeles Times, Johnson insisted that she wasn't the reason for the film's failure, and placed the blame on the "committee" who turned the movie into something different during the filmmaking process.

"It wasn't my fault," Johnson declared. "There's this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don't have a creative bone in their body. And it's really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way.

"And I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time."

The 35-year-old told Bustle shortly after the film's release that she didn't "make sense" in the big-budget superhero world and "probably will never do anything like it again".

However, in the new interview, she had a change of heart and explained that the Madame Web experience hasn't put her off large-scale movies.

"I don't have a Band-Aid over it," she stated. "There's no part of me that's like, 'Oh, I'll never do that again' to anything. I've done even tiny movies that didn't do well. Who cares?"

Johnson, who runs her own production company TeaTime Pictures, is currently promoting her new romantic comedy Materialists, which also stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. It will be released in the U.S. on 13 June.