Jennifer Garner admits cosmetic procedures

Jennifer Garner has candidly confessed to seeking out certain cosmetic procedures.

The 53-year-old Hollywood star is well known for her glamorous appearance - and has now admitted she has had a little help to keep herself looking fresh.

Opening up to Harper's Bazaar, the 13 Going On 30 star confessed, "I don't do a ton, and Botox doesn't work very well for me; that's why I wear bangs a lot.

"I like to be able to move my forehead, and it's such a big part of my face. I have, like, a five-head."

Having admitted she has used Botox, the star went on to give her best piece of advice in terms of seeking out skin-smoothing injections.

She said, "As far as injectables go, I think just find somebody fantastic and proceed with caution."

While the star is happy to admit the little touch ups she's had, as well as her clever grooming moves to hide certain wrinkles, she hinted she wouldn't rule out undergoing more intensive procedures in the future.

She said, "I haven't needed (plastic surgery) yet, but I can't say that I haven't said to doctors before, 'Do I need to do this?'

"And I've had really nice doctors who have just been like, 'No.' So, God only knows 10 years from now what the conversation will be. I'm not there yet."