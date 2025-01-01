Jason Biggs shares past drug addiction struggles

Jason Biggs has candidly discussed his past addiction to illegal drugs.

The 47-year-old actor was 21 when he exploded into the spotlight with his breakout role in iconic 1999 comedy American Pie.

However, he turned to drugs as he struggled with fame and loneliness following his success.

He told the Well with Arielle Lorre podcast, "Being 22 with money in the bank and coke in my pocket and no one saying no to me."

He continued, "I lived in the gray area, but I have 'snorting dust off the floor' stories or similar to that.

"One of my craziest stories was, I was doing cocaine by myself in my house, and I did what I said was the last line.

"Within 15 minutes, as soon as my last bump is wearing off, I'm like, 'What am I doing?' I go into my trash, and I take it out and I do a line."

The actor said he hid the extent of his addiction from those closest to him and shared another incident when he binned his supply outside as he battled to avoid the drug.

He recounted, "Before I took (an) Ambien, I was like, 'One more.' I went outside and I climbed into the trash bin and got the bag of coke and went upstairs and did another line. I was like, 'What the f**k am I doing? This is absolutely insane.'"

Explaining his self-destruction, he reasoned, "I would find myself alone and isolating and I would find myself breaking whatever sobriety I had. It was incredibly fragile, obviously, in those early days."

It wasn't until the star left Los Angeles for a new home in New York that he was able to get the support he needed.

He said, "There's something about the energy of New York that gives me something, that fills me in a way that Los Angeles couldn't. But I do believe coming to New York helped me."

He added, "I did fall off the wagon here, but that was seven and a half years ago and it's been going well."