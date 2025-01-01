Jenna Ortega found comfort in talking to former child stars

Jenna Ortega has revealed that she found comfort in talking to former child stars.

The Wednesday star began her acting career at just six years old, landing her first leading role at age 10 in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Ortega opened up about connecting with other women who grew up in the spotlight and how they helped her navigate the transition from child stardom to adult fame.

In recent years, the 22-year-old has formed close bonds with fellow former child stars Winona Ryder, Natalie Portman, and Natasha Lyonne.

"It's been so beneficial and so cosy," she gushed. "They've seen it all, and, honestly, during a much darker time in Hollywood."

"We've all got this jaded way about us that I don't think we'd have if we hadn't started so young and had so many brutal realisations and experiences," she told the publication, before adding, "But they turned out all right."

Portman, who worked with Ortega on the upcoming film The Gallerist, also reflected on their shared experiences.

"We're both physically tiny, so people will often treat you like a child forever," Portman said. "I'm 43 now, and people kind of pat me on the head. I don't look like a child, but I often feel like I'm treated like a kid."

Ortega worked with Ryder in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was released last year. She also stars alongside Lyonne in the upcoming film adaptation of Klara and the Sun.