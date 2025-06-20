NEWS Aston Merrygold joins voice cast of Disney and Pixar's 'Elio' Newsdesk Share with :





Disney and Pixar today announced that British singer, dancer, and TV personality Aston Merrygold will make his voice acting debut in their highly anticipated animated feature, 'Elio.' Merrygold will lend his voice to the character 'Aston' in the U.K. version of the film, which is set to hit cinemas on June 20, 2025.



Merrygold joins an impressive global voice cast that includes Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Yonas Kibreab as the titular Elio, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, Shirley Henderson as Ooooo, and Remi Edgerly as Glordon.



In 'Elio,' Merrygold’s character, 'Aston,' works alongside Aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña) at Montez Air Force Base, where they begin to pick up intriguing rumors of life beyond Earth.



Expressing his excitement about the role, Aston Merrygold stated, “I’m so excited and beyond honoured to join the voice cast for the all-new original film Elio from the iconic Animation Studio. I mean who isn’t a Pixar fan? It means everything to me that my kids will be able to hear their Dad’s voice on the big screen!”



Merrygold follows in the footsteps of other notable U.K. personalities who have lent their voices to recent Disney and Pixar films, including Sam Thompson (Inside Out 2), Francis Bourgeois (Elemental), Tim Peake (Lightyear), and Anne-Marie (Turning Red).



The film's premise sees young Elio, a space fanatic with a vivid imagination, accidentally beamed up to the Communiverse—an interplanetary organization featuring representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate an intergalactic crisis, and ultimately discover his true purpose and place in the universe. 'Elio' is directed by Madeline Sharafian and produced by Mary Alice Drumm.