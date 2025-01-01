Mel B and Eddie Murphy's daughter confirms status as trans man

Mel B and Eddie Murphy's daughter has switched pronouns and is now living as a trans man.

Angel, who was born female, has updated the biographical detail on their personal Instagram account, stating a preference to be referred to as male.

Her Spice Girl mum, who celebrated turning 50 last weekend, is understood to be fully supportive of her former daughter's decision, which has been made public on social media.

Sources told MailOnline that Angel has been supported by both Mel and Hollywood icon Murphy.

Mel marked Angel's 18th birthday last month by posting a loving message.

"Happy birthday to my Angel. I cannot believe you are 18. You are so special and so bright and so talented! I couldn't be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are, but you'll forever be my baby.

"I hope you keep chasing your dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been, my Angel."

Mel is mother to three daughters. Her eldest is Phoenix Brown with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar. Angel is her middle child, and her youngest is Madison Brown Belafonte with her second ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

Mel and Murphy's relationship ended acrimoniously. They went through a high-profile paternity dispute, which ended in a support settlement in 2009.