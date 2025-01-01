Multiple women accuse Jared Leto of sexual impropriety

Jared Leto has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The allegations come from multiple women, some of whom claim they were underage at the time.

Nine women have accused Leto of impropriety, with one calling the Suicide Squad star's behaviour "predatory, terrifying and unacceptable".

In a report by Air Mail on Saturday, the women have come forward to accuse Leto of engaging in inappropriate behaviour over the years, including flirting with teenagers.

"It's been an open secret for a long time," one anonymous woman told the outlet.

Among the allegations, Leto is accused of posing sexual questions to a 16-year-old girl; walking out of a room naked in front of a 17-year-old girl; and exposing himself and masturbating before putting an 18-year-old's hand "on him".

The stories surrounding Leto's alleged inappropriate behaviour first surfaced last month when DJ Allie Teilz reposted a Facebook status from 2012 on her Instagram Stories, writing that she was "assaulted and traumatised by this creep when I was 17".

In a statement to Air Mail, a representative for the actor and musician denied the allegations, claiming that Teilz's claims are "demonstrably false".

The rep also told the publication that "there was never any recruiting, complaints or impropriety" in response to allegations that Jared had hosted parties with the intent for young women to go skinny-dipping.