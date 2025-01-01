Tom Hiddlestone and Zawe Ashton expecting second child

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are set to welcome their second child.

The Loki alum and the Broadway star revealed the exciting news to Vogue.

The announcement came ahead of their appearance at the UK premiere of Hiddleston's latest film, The Life of Chuck, in London.

On the red carpet, Ashton showed off her baby bump in a sky-blue silk gown.

Vogue referred to Hiddleston as Ashton's husband in the story, fuelling speculation about their relationship status.

The couple first met while starring together in the 2019 stage production Betrayal, and became parents for the first time in October 2022.

So far, they have kept the details of their first child's gender private.

Hiddleston and Ashton set tongues wagging about a possible engagement when they appeared at the BAFTAs in 2022, after which she was pictured wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

The couple have worked hard over the years to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Hiddleston is said to be wary of highlighting the romance due to the attention his past relationship with singer Taylor Swift drew.

Tom told the New York Times after his romance with Swift ended: "Yes, I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way. That's because I didn't realise it needed protecting before."