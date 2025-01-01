Elon Musk deletes Jeffrey Epstein accusation amid feud with Donald Trump

Elon Musk has deleted a post in which he claimed Donald Trump is included in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Tesla CEO's cancellation of the loaded post comes amid a brewing feud between the two power players, after Musk denounced Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Musk responded to Trump's threat to terminate Tesla's government subsidies with the Epstein allegation.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" he wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

"Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," added Musk in another post that has also disappeared from his profile.

While it has never been a secret that the late disgraced billionaire Epstein and Trump were party pals back in the 1990s, Trump has always denied he had anything to do with his convicted friend's penchant for underage girls.

CNN's Dana Bash has since said she's spoken to Trump, who is more "resigned" than angry at Musk, relaying that he told her, "I'm not even thinking about Elon. He's got a problem. The poor guy has got a problem."