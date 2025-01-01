Eiza González got 'incredibly bruised up' shooting Fountain of Youth action scenes

Eiza González "got incredibly bruised up" shooting an action sequence in a library for her new movie Fountain of Youth.

In Guy Ritchie's new action adventure, the Baby Driver actress plays a protector the fabled Fountain of Youth and tries to stop John Krasinski and Natalie Portman's treasure hunters from finding it.

In a key action sequence set inside the Austrian National Library in Vienna, González attacks Krasinski while he ineptly tries to fend for himself and escape.

The Office actor donated Epsom bath salts to his co-star at the end of the shooting day as she bore the brunt of the action.

"Eiza got incredibly bruised up," he told Entertainment Weekly. "She was wearing some incredible designer bad-a*s shoes, and I was wearing loafers. But she was doing things that were unbelievably difficult. She's the one spinning on the desk. She's the one kicking me. I'm just the one receiving kicks and things like that."

He added, "I donated Epsom salts to her at the end of the night. And I was like, 'If these help at all, they sometimes help me.' She said she took an Epsom salt bath and felt better."

All of the fight scene was filmed on location in the library, except for a shot of González swinging upside down from a rope connected to the ceiling. That moment was filmed later in a London studio.

"We weren't allowed to attach a rope to the ceiling (of the library)," Ritchie explained. "We wanted to leave her hanging. It seemed like an elegant conclusion."

Fountain of Youth is now streaming on Apple TV+.