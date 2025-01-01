Renée Zellweger wants new Bridget Jones film

Renée Zellweger is "keeping her fingers crossed" there will be another Bridget Jones film.

The 56-year-old actress looked to have bowed out with her performance in the last instalment in the romcom franchise based as author Helen Fielding's last Bridget book was penned in 2016. With this year's iteration was based on a previeous novel, Mad About the Boy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Renée said she is open to reprising her most famous role - as long as Helen decides it is not her final bow as the singleton turned perennial romantic.

"My understanding was that this was kind of it, but I keep my fingers crossed that she might want to share some more of her own experiences through the world of Bridget," she explained.

Speaking about her love of playing Bridget, Renée added: "I just have affinity for her. I love her. I love who she is and what she inspires, her optimism and her joy and her perspective. I love that she lifts other people up when she's feeling down and that she's self-effacing in a way that we all recognise."

The star also has immense respect for the author behind the character that has stuck with her for a quarter of a century.

"It's just a testament to this beautiful thing that Helen has tapped into in terms of our vulnerabilities and bits of our shared humanity that Bridget seems to embody in a way that makes us feel seen when we spend time with her," she continued.