Romeo Beckham dating again after Kim Turnbull split

Romeo Beckham has sparked rumours that he is dating influencer Caroline Daur.



The news comes days after reports surfaced that he had called it quits with former flame Kim Turnbull.



According Page Six, the second-eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham and Daur were spotted leaving the same party at the Hotel Costes in Paris on Saturday night.



A photographer who was at the scene claimed security "did everything" to prevent Daur from being photographed while she was in the same car as Romeo, allegedly telling the paparazzi to "f**k off".



They then went to Giulia nightclub, where they partied until 2.30am.



The German model and the former soccer player left the party separately.



Daur, who is eight years Beckham's senior, wore a strapless black minidress and leather knee-high boots, while he dressed down in a black long-sleeved shirt, pants and trainers.



The late-night outing came days after multiple reports that Beckham and his ex Turnbull had broken up after seven months of dating.



A source told Us Weekly that the exes split because of the drama that has been growing within the Beckham family over the last few months.



Turnbull was previously a close friend to Beckham's older brother, Brooklyn.

