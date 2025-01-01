Sarah Snook wins top honour at 2025 Tony Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Sarah Snook has scooped her first-ever Tony Award.
Snook's turn in The Picture of Dorian Gray won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play at the 78th annual award ceremony.
"This means so much for a little Australian girl to be here on Broadway," the Succession star said after her gong was presented to her by Keanu Reeves.
The Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Awards, recognise the best of live Broadway theatre in the 2024-2025 season.
Wicked star Cynthia Erivo hosted the Manhattan event. Nicole Scherzinger performed and also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.
South Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending took the award for Best Musical, while Pulitzer Prize-winning civil rights drama Purpose won the prize for Best Play.
Without further ado, here is a round-up of the winners in the major categories.
Best Musical: Maybe Happy Ending
Best Play: Purpose
Best Revival of a Play: Eureka Day
Best Revival of a Musical: Sunset Blvd
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, Purpose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Francis Jue, Yellow Face
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical