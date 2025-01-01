Sarah Snook wins top honour at 2025 Tony Awards

Sarah Snook has scooped her first-ever Tony Award.

Snook's turn in The Picture of Dorian Gray won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play at the 78th annual award ceremony.

"This means so much for a little Australian girl to be here on Broadway," the Succession star said after her gong was presented to her by Keanu Reeves.

The Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Awards, recognise the best of live Broadway theatre in the 2024-2025 season.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo hosted the Manhattan event. Nicole Scherzinger performed and also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

South Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending took the award for Best Musical, while Pulitzer Prize-winning civil rights drama Purpose won the prize for Best Play.

Without further ado, here is a round-up of the winners in the major categories.

Best Musical: Maybe Happy Ending

Best Play: Purpose

Best Revival of a Play: Eureka Day

Best Revival of a Musical: Sunset Blvd

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, Purpose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical