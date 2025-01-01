Alex Cooper reveals sexual harassment by soccer coach

Alex Cooper has revealed that she was sexually harassed by her soccer coach at Boston University.

The Call Her Daddy podcast host made the claims in her new documentary Call Her Alex, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival on Sunday.

Cooper details the harassment she suffered over three years at the university, accusing the female football coach of commenting on her body and asking questions about her intimate life.

Cooper, a top soccer player at high school, went to Boston University on a full scholarship.

"My sophomore year, everything really shifted," she shared in the documentary.

"I started to notice her starting to fixate on me way more than any other teammate of mine. And it was confusing because the focus wasn't like, 'You're doing so well, let's get you on the field, you're gonna be a starter.' It was all based on her wanting to know who I was dating, making comments about my body and always wanting to be alone with me."

Cooper said she would try to avoid the coach, who would retaliate by benching her during games. It ended with Cooper being kicked off the soccer team during her senior year.

"It was this psychotic game of you wanna play? Tell me about your sex life, I have to drive you to your night class, get in the car with me alone," she recalled.

Cooper claimed university officials dismissed her allegations and that there was no investigation.