Nara and Lucky Blue Smith announce 'surprise' baby number four

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith are going to be parents again.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the TikTok stars announced that they are expecting a fourth child together.

Alongside a video of Lucky cradling Nara's baby bump, she wrote, "Baby 4 Loading..."

While in the caption, the model added: "Our little surprise."

Nara, 23, didn't share any further details such as the baby's sex or due date.

The couple share daughters Rumble, four, and Whimsy, 14 months, as well as son, Slim, three.

Lucky, 27, is also the father of a seven-year-old daughter named Gravity from his relationship with model Stormi Bree.

The pregnancy news comes after Nara admitted in an interview for GQ published last August that she wasn't planning on having more children.

"After Whimsy, we are absolutely done now. Having toddlers is the best sort of birth control, because they're wild," she insisted, while Lucky stated: "We feel like we couldn't be as good of parents if we added in any more."

Nara and Lucky wed in 2020.