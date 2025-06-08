Sarah Snook has no 'idea' how to turn The Picture of Dorian Gray into a film

Sarah Snook has no "idea'" how to turn her stage version of The Picture of Dorian Gray into a film.

The Succession star opened the play - based on the novel of the same name by Oscar Wilde - at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End last year but the show has since transferred to Broadway and she won a Tony Award for the role on Sunday night (08.06.25). Cate Blanchett's production company Dirty Pictures is planning to turn the play into a movie, but Sarah has no idea who they will do it because the stage show is a "a particularly complex piece" of theatre.

Sarah was asked about the film version backstage at the Tony Awards in New York, and said: "I have as much idea as you do about where that is."

She went on to add: "I don’t know how this gets turned into a film. It’s a particularly complex piece to do as a theatre show.

"I mean, dramaturgically it holds up and I think Kip [the play's director Kip Williams] would be an incredible director for that project."

Sarah went on to add it "“would be a dream come true" for her to take part in the film version of the play.

She added of the Tony Awards: "I didn’t even know Tony season even existed! You end up seeing all of the people who are nominated with you for other shows … It’s really nice because you get to meet the person who is creating art at the same time as you are."

Sarah previously admitted she had a spooky encounter during the play's run at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket, which has a reputation for being haunted.

She told New Yorker magazine: "I do feel like I saw one [a ghost]. I saw somebody get up, and I was like: 'Oh, cool. They’re getting up and leaving. They must need to go to the toilet'.

"But I look back and they were not there. They were in a very white, kind of Victorian play-dress, a big floofy white dress and a bow. I did ask the people who run the theatre, and they said that it’s haunted, but they’ve never seen that ghost."

The Theatre Royal Haymarket is said to be haunted by the ghost of actor/playwright playwright John Baldwin Buckstone, who died in 1879, and actor Sir Patrick Stewart previously claimed to have seen the spook while he was performing in a production of 'Waiting for Godot' with Sir Ian McKellen.