Oh, Mary! star Cole Escola makes history at 2025 Tony Awards

Cole Escola made history at the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday night.

At the prizegiving staged at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Jean Smart and Sarah Paul presented the non-binary actor with the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play prize for their performance in the stage play Oh, Mary!

Escola, who uses they/them pronouns, became the first openly non-binary actor to receive the award. They originated the lead role in the hit show, which is a comedic spoof of the lives of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln.

Taking to the stage, the 38-year-old praised fellow nominees George Clooney, Jon Michael Hill, Daniel Dae Kim, Harry Lennix, and Louis McCartney.

"I want to thank the other nominees, George, Jon, Harry, Daniel and Louis," they began. "It's an honour to be in your company, and more than that, it's been a sincere pleasure spending time with you over these warm salads at all these lunches."

Escola then went on to thank their mother.

"First of all, hi mom. I love you. I'll call you when I can," the Oregon native continued.

And to conclude the speech, Escola gave a shout-out to their At Home with Amy Sedaris co-star Amy Sedaris.

"Who always reminds me how important she is to me," they jokingly added.

For the night, Escola stepped out in an elaborate silver-blue gown with corset bodice that emulated the design Bernadette Peters wore to the 1999 Tony Awards.

The actor, who wrote the play, also wore a curly wig in an updo, which referenced the iconic Broadway actress's signature look.