Lin-Manuel Miranda reunites with original Hamilton cast for Tony Awards performance

Lin-Manuel Miranda reunited with his original Hamilton cast for a performance to celebrate its 10th anniversary at the Tony Awards.

Miranda, who created and starred in the 11-time Tony-winning musical, was joined on stage at New York City's Radio City Music Hall by his former co-stars Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson and Jonathan Groff, among many others.

The performance kicked off with Miranda and Odom Jr singing Non-Stop before moving into a medley of songs including My Shot, The Schuyler Sisters, You'll Be Back, The Room Where It Happens and History Has Its Eyes on You.

Their five-minute anniversary tribute was received with a standing ovation, and Miranda appeared emotional as he took in the applause from the star-studded crowd.

Speaking about the reunion, Diggs told People, "In this business, you keep moving so much that you don't often take the time to recognise how special something is while you're in it. It was really special. Obviously, the response was special, but that group of people is pretty singular. I've never been in a room like it."

Goldsberry added of the rehearsals, "I walked in there, and every single person that came into the room, just tears of joy bubbled up from my soul. We group hugged a million times. We just love each other so much."

Groff, who played the comedic character King George III, joked to Variety that his role in the Tonys tribute simply involved him singing "Da, da, da, da, da" for five seconds.

"It's like the easiest thing ever - and then I'm just watching in total awe. It was such a reminder of the genius of that show and the genius of that original cast. It's such an incredible group," he praised.

Hamilton received near-universal acclaim when it opened on Broadway in August 2015, followed by a London production in 2017. They are both still running.